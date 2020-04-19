Michael Jordan and Tom Brady: The party in couples that no one saw it VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

A party of legends ever seen the fact that there is only a brief video. Michael Jordan and Tom Brady played a peel basketball in march 2015, and purpose of the expected premiere of the documentary “The Last Dance”, it seems more than appropriate to relive that magical moment between two of the athletes most successful of the history.

With the simple purpose of passing the time, the six-time NBA Champion and six-times winner of the Super Bowl made team in a game of thirds that supposedly would have happened in the mansion of MJ23 in Florida.

This 19 of April premieres in the united States through Netflix the documentary “The Last Dance” that will address the career of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bullsespecially his last season in 1998 in which they achieved their sixth crown in the best basketball in the world. In Mexico and the rest of the world will be available from the 20th of April.

It was not the first sports meeting between Brady and Jordan

The relationship between TB12 and MJ23 data from the middle of the last decade, as in 2006 they gathered for a golf tournament of celebrities organized by the exbasquetbolista. On that occasion they also played in a team and were the winning couple.