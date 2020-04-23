Michael Jordan is not the greatest of all times, ensures Fraixer

April and may will focus on a topic more cheerful that the infections by coronaviruses. Michael Jordan will be the focus in the sports world thanks to the launch of its series-documentary ‘The Last Dance’, which has already yielded its first two chapters.

Jordan marked a before and an after in the NBA and the series could ill-treat a little bit the image of the player, in accordance with statements of the same Jordan, who is the best basket player of all times… unless for a large group of “opponents”, including Walt Fraixer.

The former player of the New York Knicks he questioned the fact that Jordan is the best player of all time, because statistically there are players who made more points that the star of the Bulls, among them Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and now even LeBron James.

“Always ask what is the criterion to talk about the best player of all time?“, told the New York Post in an interview that replicates Mark, in which he argued that Jordan is not the leader in several branches.

“If we talk about of Superman, it would be Chamberlain. If we talk about versatility, Oscar Robertson. You have to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer of all time”, he said.

Who is the best of all time?

Fraixer he accepted that Jordan was a phenomena in the staves and deserves to be elbow to elbow with the names before mentioned, but considered that the best player of the history is Wilt Chamberlain, who played for the Warriors, 76ers and Lakers and who died in October 1999.

“I find it difficult to be able to say Michael Jordan is in discussion with all those names, but if I had to choose one it would be Chamberlain. It is one of the few players for which we had to change the rules of the game and in the 70s, when you were in an airport, I wondered if you were the Globetrotters or if you were Chamberlain. It was all I knew”, he said.