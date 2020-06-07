Michael Jordan Leonardo DiCaprio, the awareness of the biggest american stars

After the death of George Floyd, who has revived the issue of systemic racism across the Atlantic and around the world, major names in entertainment to take responsibility. It was time.

Pharaonic. Michael Jordan announced this Friday, make a donation of $ 100 million to organizations working for racial equality and social justice. Against the background burning marked by a wave of protests unprecedented in the United States, the NBA legend came out of his silence.

Also, read > Eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence at the ceremony of homage to George Floyd

” Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are going to give $ 100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring race equality, social justice, and better access to education.” says the press release shared by the star.

The largest gift ever made

This pledge is certainly the largest ever made by a personality from the world of sport at the location of charitable organizations to non-profit organizations. And it shows the emotion keen, aroused by the death of George Floyd, African-American 46-year-old killed during his arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis. For the past ten days, the country of Uncle Sam is set on fire with protests turn to clashes with the police.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

” We are in 2020, and our family Jordan includes all those who aspire to our way of life. Although many things have changed, the worst behaviors persist “, “notes Michael Jordan.

“A racism rooted”

” Black Lives Matter (the life of Blacks account). This is not a controversial claim. As long as this racism rooted cause of the bankruptcy of the institutions of our country will not be totally eradicated, we will continue to commit ourselves to protect and improve the lives of black people “promises the former star of the Chicago Bulls, six-time champion of the NBA.

Very little inclined to the course of his career of a player to take the floor to protest against the racial problems or societal in the United States, a silence for which he was often criticized, Michael Jordan has expressed his anger last week after the death of George Floyd, joining in the chorus of the very many personalities to be indignant.

MJ finally hired

” We have had enough, “said MJ, saying” at the side of those who denounce racism and violence against people of color in our country “. ” We need to continue the peaceful protests against injustice and to demand recognition of the responsibilities. ”

Read also > the United States: Two police officers assaulted an old man in a sequence of mind-blowing [VIDÉO]

In the recent documentary, The Last Dance devoted to the epic of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, the sports mythical argued, however, that he had never seen as a committed athlete. ” I congratulate Muhammad Ali of having defended his convictions. But I never considered being an activist. I saw myself as a basketball player. “A state of mind which has visibly changed and it is so much better.

A fight to the other

He has always been very active in a fight, the one for the climate, and takes the floor today for the fight against racism. Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a message that engaged through its account Instagram, in which he announces to take action against discrimination affecting the African-American community.

” I am committed to listen, learn, and take action. “I am determined to put an end to the marginalization of the American black, which has existed for too long, “says it in the caption.

The Hollywood star says she will be” a personal gift “ several associations: Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP, and the Equal Justice Initiative. The actor then invited its nearly 44 million subscribers to do the same.

Drake, John Boyega and Ariana Grande

John Boyega had earlier this week was among the first personalities who lend their influence to the movement, Black Lives Matter. On Wednesday, the star of the latest trilogy Star Wars was at Hyde Park, London, to protest against police violence against Black people. Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon, Paris Jackson, or Emily Ratajkowski have also manifested across the Atlantic.

Read also > Knee to the ground, Justin Trudeau sends a very clear message to Donald Trump [VIDÉO]

Other artists were also required to financially contribute to the good cause and make a difference, by donating to various organizations or associations. Among them, the rapper Drake, The Weeknd, the model Chrissy Teigen or the filmmaker J. J. Abrams.

With Belga and AFP