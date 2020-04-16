Michael Jordan revealed that he found drugs to their peers on the Bulls

A young Michael Jordan he became the third pick of the Chicago Bulls in the draft of the NBA of1984all this after shining United States in the Olympic Games that same year in Los Angeles.

Which dessert would become the best leading the of all the times revealed that when he sought to adapt to the Bulls he found his companions with women and drugs in a hotel prior to their game against the Indiana Pacers.

“Sought to adapt to the team and in the hotel, in Peoría (Illinois), I started to look for the children to be with them. I knocked on door after door, but no one responded until I came to a door and I heard someone say: ‘There is someone outside, and then silence. I went back to touch and a deep voice answered: ‘Who is it?’ And I said to them: ‘MJ‘. There began to speak: ‘is just a rookie, nothing happens’”, all this will come out in the first episode of his documentary series of Netflix “The last Dance” and ahead of the fashion magazine GQ.

That day Jordan discovered the excesses for which that generation of the Bulls it was so famous and decided that, from that moment on, he would continue his journey alone.

“They opened the door. I walked in and was a big part of the team doing things I had never seen before in my life. I was a kid and didn’t know what was going on. There were stripes of cocaine by a corner, people smoking marijuana in another, many women… And the first thing I thought and said was: ‘well, I’ve got to go’, and I walked out of the room because I thought that if there was a raid, I was just as guilty as them of what was going on inside, although not to do anything. So from that day I was alone,” he said Jordan.

The Last Dance, or the Last Dance in Spanish, will be released next Sunday 19 April on the platform of Netflix.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:CHICAGO BULLS, THE DYNASTY THAT IS IMMORTALIZED BY GLOW IN THE 90’S IN THE NBA