Michael Jordan reveals the only player who could beat him 1 vs 1

For a majority of enthusiasts of basketball, Michael Jordan is recognized as the best player of all time. But when the debate comes up (continuously) on the table, some people imagine so duels 1 vs 1 between MJ and some of the other legendary can take the status of G. O. A. T. But that would really be able to beat the number 23 of Chicago Bulls ? Person has its own opinion on the matter. He gave a list of players he would have liked to go head-to-headwhile revealing the only one who could beat him.

“I would have liked to play against Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Kobe in his prime, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony… I wouldn’t have lost. Except maybe against Kobe because he stole all my moves.“

Beautiful little note of humor set by Michael Jordan. Some see it as a pike against Kobe Bryant but it will look like, according to us, to a tribute. Or a bit of both. The ‘Black Mamba’ has never hidden being inspired by his idol, an absolute. The point to reproduce all of his moves and his gestures.