Michael Jordan. The Last Dance imposes record audience on ESPN in the USA

The opening night of The Last Dance marked a new record for ESPN in the united States with a average audience of 6.1 million peoplethe largest amount for a documentary in the company’s history television on April 19, presented the first two chapters of the series chronicles the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

According to a statement from the chain sports, the first episode had 6.3 million viewers and the second 5.8 million, which was the content of ESPN most watched in this year from the End of the college football in which LSU defeated Clemson.

The Last Dance: Where to see the documentary of Michael Jordan

As already mentioned, the documentary The Last Dance premiered on the 19th of April in the united States on ESPNthat during successive Sundays shall transmit two chapters of the way of Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 1998 Season.

The best option to view the article in Mexico is through Netflixthat from this April 20, with the 10 episodes that comprise the series.

