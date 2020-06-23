Michael Keaton back in the Batman costume 33 years after Tim Burton

There are functions that adhere to the skin of some players. Batman has not finished to continue with Michael Keaton. And, however, have passed more than thirty years that the american comedian has not made the combination of black latex avenger hidden, defender of the oppressed, in the City of Gotham, under the expert eye of Tim Burton, in Batman (1989) and its sequel, Batman the challenge (1992).

At the age of 68 years, Michael Keaton thought sincerely have stored in the closet, cape and mask, Man-bat, created by Bob Kane. He had even managed the feat of conjuring the spell that enclosed darkness of a super-hero avenger, in the comedy-drama Birdmanmade in 2014 by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

The figure of Batman in a fire of success

Selected at the Mostra of Venice, Birdman it is centered around a player it has beenever played an avenger hidden. The film had earned Michael Keaton, an Oscar nomination for best actor. Despite this great exorcism, the shadow of the bat has continued to grow over the comedian, who has tried a radical tactic… “pass to the enemy,” Disney-Marvel, by embodying the super-villain Adian Toomes aka the Vulture in Spider-Man returns home with Tom Holland and released in the year 2017.

However, nothing to do, that does not crumble like that of a character so iconic. According to an information of the site The Hollywood Reporter28 years later Batman the challengeMichael Keaton is now in talks with Warner to resume the character of Batman in the movie The Flashthat DC comics and Warner Bros will soon be in the works.

The actor Ezra Miller, who played the super-hero scarlet red faster than his shadow in the Justice League (published 2017) repeats in the role of Barry Allen, aka the Flash. The film will be directed by argentinean filmmaker Andy Muschietti (director of the new version of It is according to Stephen King).

In any case, Ben Affleck has thrown in the towel (after three films variously appreciated, two of which have been made by Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), The Justice League (2017), and Suicide Squad (2016), the american company prefers to go back to the figure of Batman in a blaze of success in the memory of the fans and the franchise.

According to the information of The Hollywood Reporterthe Batman played by Keaton in The Flash would you rather have as a mentor. For the moment, Warner has made no comment.

According to the web site The Wrapthe story of the film The Flash centers around the young Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) who travels back in time to try to prevent the death of his mother. By a whim of the temporary still mysterious, Flash finds himself in a parallel universe protected by a Batman (Michael Keaton, so that it is now 30 years older… The feature-length film The Flash it should be in 2022.