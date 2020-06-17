Michael Keaton in a series of Hulu in the crisis of the opioid / Film

Hulu has given a direct order to a new limited series called Dopesickwho was the actor nominated for an Oscar Michael Keaton (Birdman) and is directed by a film director, winner of an oscar Barry Levinson (The rain Man). The series will provide a look at the multiple facets of the crisis of the opioids in America, and this is the first time that Keaton plays in a television series of thirteen years. More details on the below.

The award-winning writer of the Emmy Awards Danny Strong (Change of the game, Empire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2) wrote Dopesick, which is an adaptation of the successful book of the author Beth Macy’s’. A press release describes the show as “a look ambitious, heartbreaking and compelling at the epicenter of the struggle of that country against the dependence to opioids”:

[The series] takes viewers to a mining community in the anguish of Virginia in the halls of the DEA and the opulence of the Big Pharma Manhattan to a percent. The portraits are flawless, but deeply human in different affected families and their stories that intersect each other are a mirror of the current situation of the America, while throwing a look of hope in the heroes, fighting against the worst drug epidemic in the history of the united states.

Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor of the old school, speaking of his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself caught in the deadly secret of Big Pharma. This is the first time that the actor is directing a television series since he played in the 2007 The companya mini-series of three episodes about the CIA and the cold war, which was broadcast on TNT. But it was in a completely different time of the entertainment, before it became de rigueur for the big movie stars of major television programs. He has appeared in a few shows here and there already – Saturday Night Live, Documentary now!, Last week tonight with John Oliver – but this is presented as a big comeback splashy on the small screen.

“I am very excited to tell this story with a company as bold and brave as Hulu,” said the writer, Danny Strong in a press release. “The crisis of the opiates is one of the most important stories of our time, and I have the honor not only to pay homage to its victims, but also to highlight the heroes who fought back. The laws that have been raped and many lies that have been told. The system was missing and Dopesick goes to show all the world how all this happened. “

It seems that the world of pop culture, which suddenly turns to the current crisis of opioids in this country. The next film, the Brothers Russo, Cherryfeatures Tom Holland as a drug-addicted opioid, and at the beginning of this year, Netflix has released a limited series called The pharmacist, which has provided a first-hand glimpse into this crisis makes the citizens of this country from the point of view of a pharmaceutical plant in Louisiana.

