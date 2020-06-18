Michael Keaton will play in the ‘Dopesick’, the new mini-series from Hulu

Disney continues to rely heavily on Hulu. While the retail giant keeps Disney + as a service for all the public, prestigious titles continue to add to its platform sister. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, one of the projects to come to Hulu, “Dopesick”, will feature Michael Keaton, who returns to the small screen for more than a decade after his last recurring role.

Michael Keaton in ” Spotlight “

The actor nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Birdman”, which will be the main attraction of this mini-series of eight episodes, which adapts the eponymous novel by Beth Macy published in the year 2018. In the version televised, Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor who is entangled in the plans of dangerous that a pharmacist opulent in the midst of the crisis of opioid in the united States.

The computer script is directed by Danny Strong, who again collaborates with Fox 21 TELEVISION Studios, having been the co-creator of “the Empire”. For its part, Barry Levinson, responsible for the ” Rain Man “, will be the director of the mini-series. They are united by Warren Littlefield, executive producer of “Fargo” or “The Handmaid”s Tale”, which will oversee the work of fiction.

Surrounded by the stars

In the last few months, Hulu has brought together stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning or Mahershala Ali with the first of the “Little Fires everywhere”, “Lady of America”, ” The Great “and the return of” Ramy “. Looking to the future, two dramas, the most prominent are the “Nine Perfect Strangers”, in which Nicole Kidman returned to work with the author of ” Big Little Lies “, and “The devil in the white city”produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.