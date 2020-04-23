Michael Mando (Scorpio) gives news about a potential appearance of the character in Spider-Man 3

Michael Mando, who plays the Scorpion in the scene post-credits Spider-Man: Homecoming, responded to a fan that he “kept listening” in regard to his future appearance in the MCU. He organized a Reddit AMA focused on his work on Better Call Saul. It was necessary to expect for the actor to receive questions about his cameo noticed in Scorpion in the face of the character ofAdrian Toomes (Michael Keaton). To his credit, Mando has nothing been able to confirm or deny this, but he has confirmed his love for Spider-Man and this world that they have constructed in his films solo. Fans have speculated on the fact that the third film Spider-Man with Tom Holland could integrate all these villains in one way or another (namely, The Vulture, Scorpion, a new villain, and can also be Mystério who knows). The whole world now knows, following the events that occurred in Far From Homethat Peter Parker is Spider-Man and this may cause him trouble.

Here’s a complete response Michael Mando when the question was posed by a fan :

“Thank you very much sir! I love Spiderman and I love this whole team 🙂 Who knows, I continue to hear things but I can’t confirm or deny … for now. Stay tuned xoxox “

The rumors of a potential arrival of the Sinisters Six had surfaced since the recent statements of the actor Dane Dehaan (The Amazing Spiderman 2) to the magazine Collider.