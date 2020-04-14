Michael Rooker wants to return to Marvel as the other character

Share

Actor Michael Rooker played Yondu in the two movies of Guardians of the Galaxy and now wants to continue Marvel with another character.

Attention SPOILERS. Michael Rooker played a character very interesting, because he was the father and mentor of Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and threatening always to eat it. Although, at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 sacrifices for him.

The death of Yondu is one of the most moving moments of the franchise and the developer James Gunn He has always been very clear on his belief that Yondu should stay dead in the film world Marvel. Precisely so that the other characters continue to evolve.

It seems that Michael Rooker agreed. As he said that he would not return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as Yondu:

“In any case, I’m not dead. I’m so tired. My character is dead. I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu gave a farewell wonderful … Amazing that you would like in the cinematic history of Marvel. Friend: OMG why do you want to spoil it by bringing back the character now? ” Said Michael Rooker.

“There are consequences to your death, you’re supposed to stay dead! Why did you come back? Why bring all of you such idiots? Give me a break. Move. Go ahead, make another movie. It would be interesting to create another character. “

He will also give life to a DC Comics character.

As we know, James Gunn always adds Michael Rooker in his films. To Slither: plague (2006) and Super (2010), to the two films Guardians of the Galaxy. Not to mention that it will appear in the new film Suicide Squad specifically directed by James Gunn. So, if he comes back for the third installment of the heroes of space, this would be like another character from Marvel. Can be done in CGI and lending his voice.

Although it is clear that Michael Rooker is no shortage of work, as we will see in Fast and furious 9, The president is absent there A good man is hard to find.

Share

Previous Publication

The attack of Titan revealed why they eat humans

David larrad

He studied audiovisual production of broadcasts and television at the Foundation for the education audiovisual. He completed a master’s degree in graphic design and 3D.