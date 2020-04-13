Michael Rosenbaum of Smallville on the movement Snyder’s Cut of Justice League

Michael Rosenbaum, formerly of Smallville, has responded to the hype of the movement Justice League Snyder Cut on the social networks.

Michael Rosenbaum has been involved in various projects for DC over the years. Although it is best known for playing a young Lex Luthor on Smallville, Rosenbaum has also lent his voice to various projects of animated DC animated. Rosenbaum expressed Wally West in the animated series Justice League.

The movement Snyder Cut is heard on the social networks for a few years now, Zack Snyder teasing his regular version of the film on Vero. Now, Michael Rosenbaum has responded to the motion by Snyder Cut on Twitter after seeing a video that someone has shared:

“Well, with all this hype, it better be night and day better. Period. I have not seen the first. I say it like that. In fact, I haven’t seen any movie with Batman since Bale. I liked Dawn if the Dead and 300 so… “

– Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 12, 2020

What do you think of the comments of Michael Rosenbaum? Keep you always hope for the cup Snyder? Comments below!

Here is the synopsis official of the Justice League:

Powered by his faith restored in humanity and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne asks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to confront an enemy even greater. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are working quickly to find and recruit a team of métahumains to cope with this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the formation of this league of heroes unprecedented – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an onslaught of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Twitter