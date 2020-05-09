Michael Rubin applauds Chris Pratt and David Blaine for the All In Challenge

Play video content

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Michael Rubin applauds Chris Pratt and David Blaine for going above and beyond with the All-In Challenge, and said that it is nice to see celebrities devote their time to the cause.

The partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the creator of the Challenge, joined us Friday on “TMZ Live” and couldn’t help but gush about the efforts of Chris, David and a host of others raising funds to feed the Americans in the pandemic.

Michael says that David is a shining example … the illusionist has organized an auction and has proposed to travel to the winner’s home to a magic show in private, and the winning bid amounted to $ 220,000. But, David did not stop with a show, he has done it three times – in getting the second and the second finalist to match – and has collected 660 000 $ for charities.

Chris has also caught the bug All In … offering the possibility of being eaten by a dinosaur in the franchise “Jurassic Park,” first as a bid, then as a draw, you can participate for only $10.

Michael says that the icons of golf, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have also doubled with the auctions and raffles, with Tiger providing a trip to the Bahamas and lessons learned, and Phil offering the chance of a round with a champion of the Masters.

So far, the challenge has raised more than $ 33 million and Michael explained to us what had most impressed about the celebrities who were in charge.