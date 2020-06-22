Michael Shannon proud of the output of the Cut of Zack Snyder

Michael Shannon it might not be The justice league (2017), but he is proud with his co-stars of DC’s Extended Universe, that his friend Zack Snyder finally you will see your version see the light of day. The actor played general Zod in The man of steel (2013) and Batman V Superman: dawn of justice (2016). Zod and his loyal lieutenants have been banished to the phantom zone by Jor-El (Russel Crowe) in Krypton. After his release, which was on the ground in order to avenge his son Kal-El (Henry Cavill), which was adopted by the Kents, changed the name of Clark. He lived among the humans until he embraces his destiny to be the champion, the most famous of the earth as Superman. Shannon and Snyder are linked to the two films, despite the death of Zod The man of steel only to become doomsday in the sequel. We went in the Because with Meat podcast to discuss, among other things, his stay in the DCEU. When he learned that WarnerMedia was going to pull the cup out of Snyder on HBO Max, the actor was proud of his friend, who has gone through so many things.

How the tragedy has forced Zack Snyder to abandon the Justice League

“I feel for my friend Zack Snyder,” said Shannon. “It has been a difficult period, between the struggles with his family and that he lived with Warner Bros Zack is a human being, gentle, kind, sweet, hardworking, and super-consciousness, and I hope that this version will give you a certain feeling of satisfaction or justification or another, because he is a good person. [He] it deserves something better than he has done. “Snyder has had to leave the filming of the movie to overcome the death of his daughter. Second unit director Joss Whedon he took the position, he assumed a series of scenes and finished the movie. The end result caused a rupture creative between Warner Bros and Snyder changes.

Shortly after the exit of the serpentine, WarnerMedia announced that it would cut Snyder in the year 2021. According to the head of HBO Max Bob Greenblatt (H / T Cinemablend, the cost of the version presentable and have become much more expensive than we imagined. “This is not as easy as to enter the vault, and there is a Snyder Court sitting down. Does not exist, ” Greenblatt said. “Zack is in the process of the generation, and is complex, including … of the new plans of VFX. This is a huge undertaking and very complex. “You can check out the interview with Shannon below.

