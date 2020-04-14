Michael Shannon reflects on the death of Zod – Betanews.fr

When Zack Snyder Man of steel released in 2013, it gave a tone deeply dark to the expanded universe of DC. One of the scenes of the most controversial took place during Superman (Henry Cavill) and general Zod (Michael Shannon) the battle climactic. While promoting his next movie The career of LionsgateShannon spoke to Cinema Blend, the way in which the scene described the two characters. Is beating in a dead end close, their battle is dangerously close to the civilians. In an ultimate test of morality, Zod uses his vision of the heat and begins to turn his head towards the passers-by. Superman grabbed Zod in a choke from behind. Unable to slow down during the taunts Zod, Superman broke his neck, killing him. Kal-El let out a groan giant breaking his vow to never use his powers to kill next to his fellow Kryptonian.

“No, I do not think that there is really other way to put an end to it,” said Shannon. “I mean, Zod says it’s me or thee. I will not let you survive. I’m going to kill you, unless you are killing me. And it seemed to be enough Greek, you know? “Snyder has used dark tones similar inspired by the Greek tragedy during the making 300 (2006) and Watchmen(2009). In addition to the harmonics, Man of steel has offered an approach more based on how the earthlings react to the unknown and all-powerful. Most are naturally afraid to embrace the visitor from another planet. During the filming of the battle culminating in the Union station, the place was of historical importance because it reminded him of the scene of the baby stroller downward in The Untouchables (1987).

“Honestly, it was so incredible for me to shoot this scene because I’m from Chicago,” said Shannon. “I started playing in Chicago, anyway. I was there at Union Station, which is as an iconic building of Chicago, the same place where they shot the scene with the stroller in The Untouchables. I just continued to look around to try to understand, ‘Where was Andy Garcia? Where was Sean Connery? Where was Kevin Costner? Where were they all standing? So that was my main concern when I was shooting this scene. ”

Shannon never thought that there was something wrong with the final battle, as presented. While the actors provide of the notes, to change any nuance, the actor said that he does not think you need it unless it is necessary. “I’ve seen other players that feel more comfortable to enter and play with the script and the story. But me, I never really felt comfortable with it, unless there is something that is simply foolish. I just keep my mouth closed, because I am not a writer. I can’t write a screenplay to save me life. So I have a lot of respect for the script and, and I do leave that if the developer encourages me. ”