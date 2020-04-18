Michael Shannon says his favorite scene from Man of Steel

Actor Michael Shannon, who played Zod in The Man of Steel has shared what were his favorite scenes and the ones he has not loved.

Released in 2013, the film The man of steel presented to Henry Cavill as the new Superman. We have been able to see its origin and its arrival on Earth. The villains of this story were directed by the General Zod (Michael Shannon), who wanted to transform our planet with atmospheric conditions favourable to the inhabitants of Krypton, although this would have caused a genocide in man. Clark Kent must discover the great heroes in it and deal with it even if it means to discover before the whole world.

Now, the actor Michael Shannon reveals what scenes of Man of Steel Zack Snyder were his favorite and that he has not as much appreciated.

“My favorite part of The Man of Steel was the story, the characters and the situation. In the midst of all the fighting, and the rest, when Zod is very frank with Superman, you know, saying, this is why I do what I do, it’s my job. This is what I have experienced. You know These moments where they connect to each other, these are the moments that interest me. “

You just don’t like the action scenes:

“I really don’t like to ride a horse or shoot with a gun or act as if I was fighting someone. But I love doing scenes where I can say the dialogues interesting or listening to someone talk about… When we were doing The Man of Steel, there were fun games, but many days, you just go to the studio green screen. This is not beating of your heart. It really is a technical job. “Michael Shannon commented.

“I mean, the combat is great as hell, don’t get me wrong! … There were also sets really nice. Like this scene where we have the big showdown in his hometown, and the gas station exploded and all that was super. “

After having been the villain of The Man of Steel, actor Michael Shannon has mostly avoided the blockbusters big-budget with lots of CGI. Instead, he chose to remain with film where the important characters such as The forma del agua (2017) or Puñales por the back (2019).