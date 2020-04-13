Michael Sheen has given his fortune

2020-04-06 12:30:04

Michael Sheen has had to return to act because “he has given to all [his] money “to a charity, to organise the world Cup of the homeless in Cardiff.

Michael Sheen has had to return to act because “he has given to all [his] money “to charity.

The actress, 51-year-old announced in 2016 than she was backing up her career to focus on activism after his return to his native country of Wales, but was found to be in lack of funds to intervene to bring back the world Cup of the homeless , which has cost 2 million pounds sterling per year in Cardiff last year.

To explain why he appeared on “Good Omens” and “The Good Fight” in recent years, said: “In fact, I ended up spending six months working in New York, this is not what was expected.

“But when I gave all of my money, I suddenly had to go out and earn money “.



The actor of “Frost / Nixon”, which is Lily, 21 years old, with his ex-partner Kate Beckinsale, and Lyra six months with Anna Lundberg, explained that, with only eight weeks for charity event, “someone completely f *** we stopped “, leaving him only two weeks to find the money to keep it afloat.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “500 of the most vulnerable people in the world [were] road to Cardiff, to a tournament that has potentially transformative and deeply moving. And then. I gave him all my money. ”



Michael has admitted that the fees will be paid for years, which is why he has resumed his work on the american tv show ” Prodigal son “, but admitted that this was not a real problem.

He said: “It is not that I force you to do so. This is a great job. ”

The star of “Masters of Sex” and lived in Los Angeles until his return to Wales to be near his eldest daughter, but he took the decision to move after Lily is part of the university.

He said: “When my daughter was 18 years and began her own life, I realized:” Oh, I can go home now. ”

Keywords: Michael Sheen

Return the stream

.