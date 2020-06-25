Michael Youn has learned that his wife was unfaithful to her at a people magazine

Invited on the set of C à vous on Thursday 25 June in the framework of the promotion of his film, ” the Divorce of the Club, through which he put on the hat of actor and director, Michael Youn, is the entry in a very important moment in your life : the day that she discovered the adultery of his girlfriend on the cover of a people magazine. A problem that the comedian is not about to forget, and to which is referred in the set of the famous fair.

“I have discovered in the cover of a people magazine that my wife was cheating on me (…) I didn’t know it, I discovered it in the magazine.” I remember a very unpleasant Michael Youn prefer to laugh now, he has since rebuilt his life with the sublime Isabelle Funaro, the mother of his two children, Seven (born in 2011) and Stellar, who was born in the year 2019. If he has no name, it is likely that the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, who, after her romance with Michael Youn, has enjoyed a relationship with Adrien Brody, before you marry and make children with Chris Hemsworth.

A couple of months ago, the ex-presenter of Morning Live told another similar story on the board that do not Touch to my post, then it was revealed to have surprised his girlfriend of the time in open adultery at the other end of the country. “I’m on a plane : Paris-Montreal, Montreal-Vancouver. In Vancouver, I’m coming, I’m on a florist, photos of flowers, I’m going to wait at your hotel. Here, I arrive at the hotel, and that is what I see ? She, kisses

