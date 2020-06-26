Michaël Youn make a mistake : discover the adultery of his wife in a magazine

Came to promote his film, The Divorce ClubMichael Youn said one of the moments in the most dismal of his life in the plateau C for you (France 5), Thursday 25 June 2020. The actor and director spoke about how he had learned that his ex-girlfriend – was the name – had cheated him on the cover of a people magazine.

“I discovered on the cover of a people magazine that my wife was cheating on me. (…) Since I didn’t know that ! I discovered in the magazine”recounts briefly the stand-up comedian, before doing the mine to tears and to get out of the plateau.

This is not the only time that Michael Youn has been the victim of adultery. In November of 2018, said on the air of radio France Inter how he had discovered that another of his ex-comrades had been cheated. “It was his birthday. (…) She was filming in Vancouver, Canada, so I’m on a plane, I buy it in getting a very beautiful bouquet of flowers and I am in the lobby of the hotel. I hope, because I know that she is going to go shooting. And there, she is going to shoot with her team, she is back, I see that heads towards the counter, and she kisses him on the mouth, the producer of the film, telling him ‘later’. He gave Me a bouquet of flowers and I went to Paris”, he explained.

Don’t need to be a private detective to understand what he was saying at the time, Elsa Pataky, australian actress who had shared the life of French actor, from 2004 to 2006, after having met on the set ofIznogoud. Since it is the companion of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), with whom she has welcomed three children.



Since then, Michael Youn, is married to a canon, Isabelle Funaro, the mother of his two children : Seven (9 years old) and Star (1 year 4 July).