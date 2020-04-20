Míchel compared to Pumas with Real Madrid and try to convince Iker Casillas to come to the UNAM

Míchel has had its ups and downs as coach of the Cougars. The good start of the tournament, where they are placed as undisputed leaders of the Decommissioning 2020, supported a close disastrous where it was chained up to four days without defeat. However, his temperance and ways has earned him the respect of all the UNAM, to the which does not hesitate to compare with the team of his life, Real Madrid.

“When I decided to come to Mexico and Pumas, I realized that it is a team very similar to Real Madrid in spirit and fight. My direct boss is the rector of the UNAM. People always reminds me of the time in Madrid because they spent the games of Hugo Sanchez”said in an Instagram Live with Iker Casillas.

In addition to this, the fact that the college coach has always confessed that maintains talks recurring with Emilio Butragueño, who convinced them to bring to Mexico and with whom he shared a locker room, in addition to Madrid, with the Celaya.

“Don Emilio writes to me sometimes. I talk of the teams of Pumas and Celaya. We remember the parties,”, he said.

In the talk between the two exfutbolistas of Real Madrid, both admitted they were unaware of the full Liga MX, but that they are now happy with it.

“Do they need a goalkeeper?”, asked Iker between laughter. “Jorge Campos was Pumas”, replied Míchel, it is known that they are friends. “I remember that it is with a tv station and I was there in the World of Russia”, completed Boxes.