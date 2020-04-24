Michel Polnareff apologised to rapper Jul after down

During an interview, Michel Polnareff has taken very sharp about the rapper from marseille Jul. But the singer has confessed to later be wrong on the person and has therefore apologised to the principal, who replied…

A mea culpa pretty original ! During an interview in live performed by Magali Berdah, the singer Michel Polnareff has covered a few artists for the winter. According to him, Pascal Obispo would have taken the “melon” and the columnist Fabien Lecoeuvre would be a liar : “Si want you not to know what happened ask Fabien Lecoeuvre. It will tell you all the lies of the land, and that he met all the people he has not met”. Now that that’s said… And the singer Marilou has continued to gossip, this time for the young rapper from marseille, Jul, which, according to Michel Polnareff is not “a singer”. Except that here, the interpreter of Letter to France was in fact the wrong person. He had confused Jul with another rapper. In fact, on Wednesday, 22 April, Michel Polnareff has apologised to the young singer on his Twitter account.

Error on the person

“When Magali Berdah asked me what French singer I hated it, I couldn’t get the name, and when she told me JUL,, I said, yes that’s it; I just listen to it on YouTube and I realized that I got the wrong person; I present all my excuses to Jul”as one can read. A beautiful message of apology that made her react many internet users and even the main party who has responded to Michel Polnareff by a simple “it’s not serious”. Many internet very amused by the situation have asked that the two artists in the universe so far to do a featuring very soon ! Maybe a new collaboration ?