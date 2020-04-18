Michel Polnareff bereaved by the death of Christopher : “It is perhaps better that it went like this,”

After three weeks of hospitalization, Christophe has made it his last breath at the age of 74 years. A new to which Michel Polnareff responded publicly during a live Instagram, this Friday 17 April.

The French music has lost one of its biggest names. In the night from 16 to 17 April, Christopher died of a pulmonary emphysema at the age of 74 years. A sad news was confirmed by his wife Veronique and their daughter Lucie, who was present at his side until his last breath. Since this announcement, the tributes follow each other on social networks. If his ex-girlfriend Michèle Torr is” collapsed “Pascal Obispo mourns the loss of” a genius, a father, a brother, a friend “while Jean-Michel Jarre regrets not being able to attend his funeral.

Michel Polnareff “dismayed” by the death of Christopher

This Friday, April 17, Michel Polnareff has also referred to the disappearance of Christopher, during a live Instagram organized by Magali Berdah. ” I am panic-stricken by his death “, he confided, before speaking about the state of health extremely fragile, of her late friend. According to the famous interpreter of Goodbye Marylouhis sidekick always would have suffered from heavy after-effects if he had survived to his hospitalization. ” It is sad to say, but it is perhaps better that it went like that. I think the doctors have taken a good decision because I believe it would have been very reduced, and that it would have been very, very sad. “

After revealing that he had been unable to close the eye on the night in question, Michel Polnareff recalled the good old time with Christophe and Johnny Hallyday. ” There was a band of friends, Johnny, me and him. We did errands implausible in Paris. It was an excellent driver “he remembered with nostalgia. The unforgettable interpreter of Words Blue will miss him for ever and to all those who have had the chance to be around them.