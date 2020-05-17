Michel Serrault : that was Nita, the love of his life ?

Michel Serrault has experienced during his life the great love, with Juanita Saint-Perron. Back on their meeting, their union and on proof that they have had to overcome together.
This Sunday may 17, 2020, at night, the chain C8 offers to the viewers the film Cold Buffeta classic of French cinema dating back to 1979. In this comedy / thriller, signed Bertrand Blier, Jean Carmet, Carole Bouquet, Liliane Tovère, Gérard Depardieu, Denise Ganja, but also Michel Serrault give the reply. The opportunity to come back on the intimate life of Michel Serrault died on July 29, 2007 at the age of 79 years. In his lifetime, the actor is emblematic of the Cage aux folles has lived a beautiful story of love with a single woman.
While he was taking acting classes at the conservatoire Maubel in Paris and was getting ready to start his career in the seventh art, Michel Serrault made the acquaintance of Juanita Saint-Peyronnicknamed Nita. It’s the lightning and the two lovebirds married on 27 January 1958. The actor was then 30 years old at the ceremony, during which they choose the filmmakers Jean Poiret and Françoise Dorin as witnesses to their marriage. Together, the couple had two daughtersbut will be a painful ordeal. The first, born in the year of their union, is called Caroline and died in August 1977 in a car accident. It will be only 19 years old when she died on the spot. The second is named Nathalie, has become an actress like her father and has now 58 years old.
Together until the death separates them
It is together and hand in hand the couple is going through the loss of their eldest daughter. United by the sacred ties of marriage, they do not leave when Michel Serrault makes his last breath, in the summer of 2007. A year later, on November 15, 2008, it is Juanita Saint-Peyron, who is the eternal rest.
© RINDOFF-PATERSON / BESTIMAGE
2/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT AND HIS WIFE NITA WAS THE EVENING OF THE PREMIERE OF THE FILM “DO NOT WAKE UP A COP WHO SLEEPS”
© RINDOFF-PATERSON / BESTIMAGE
3/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT AND HIS WIFE NITA WAS THE EVENING OF THE PREMIERE OF THE FILM “DO NOT WAKE UP A COP WHO SLEEPS”
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
4/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT CHAIRED THE CEREMONY OF THE MOLIERES , IN THE FIRST RANK OF HIS WIFE NITA AND HIS DAUGHTER NATHALIE
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
5/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT WITH HIS WIFE NITA AND THEIR DAUGHTER NATHALIE DURING THE NIGHT OF THE MOLIERES OF WHICH HE IS PRESIDENT
© Bestimage
6/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© ANGELI-RINDOFF-GARCIA / BESTIMAGE
7/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT AND HIS WIFE NITA AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
© ANGELI-RINDOFF-GARCIA / BESTIMAGE
8/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT , HIS WIFE NITA AND THEIR DAUGHTER AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
© ANGELI-RINDOFF-GARCIA / BESTIMAGE
9/21 –
ARCHIVE – MICHEL SERRAULT AND HIS WIFE NITA AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
© Bestimage
10/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© Bestimage
11/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© Bestimage
12/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© Bestimage
13/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© Bestimage
14/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© DANIEL GIRY / BESTIMAGE
15/21 –
“MICHEL SERRAULT” AND HIS WIFE’S ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF THE UNION OF COMEDIANS CATHOLICS “PLAN SERRE”
© Bestimage
16/21 –
Michel Serrault and his wife Juanita, known as Nita
© BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
17/21 –
“MICHEL SERRAULT” HIS DAUGHTER NATHALIE AND HIS WIFE “MICHEL SERRAULT” RECEIVES THE INSIGNIA OF COMMANDER IN The NATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT – EVENING DELIVERY OF MEDALS
© BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE
18/21 –
“MICHEL SERRAULT” HER DAUGHTER NATHALIE HIS WIFE AND LITTLE DAUGHTER GWENDOLINE “MICHEL SERRAULT” RECEIVES THE INSIGNIA OF COMMANDER IN The NATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT – EVENING DELIVERY OF MEDALS
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
19/21 –
JUANITA (NITA), WIFE OF MICHEL SERRAULT, NATHALIE (TINA), HIS DAUGHTER, AND GWENDOLINE COURRÈGES, HIS LITTLE GIRL – WAS RIGHT : JEAN-PIERRE MOCKY AND THE ABBE ALAIN DE MORANDAIS – OBSEQUES OF MICHEL SERRAULT IN THE CHURCH OF SAINTE CATHERINE IN HONFLEUR
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
20/21 –
JUANITA (NITA), WIFE OF MICHEL SERRAULT, NATHALIE (TINA), HIS DAUGHTER, AND GWENDOLINE COURRÈGES, HIS LITTLE GIRL – WAS RIGHT : JEAN-PIERRE MOCKY AND THE ABBE ALAIN DE MORANDAIS – OBSEQUES OF MICHEL SERRAULT IN THE CHURCH OF SAINTE CATHERINE IN HONFLEUR
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
21/21 –
JUANITA (NITA), WIFE OF MICHEL SERRAULT – OBSEQUES OF MICHEL SERRAULT IN THE CHURCH OF SAINTE CATHERINE IN HONFLEUR