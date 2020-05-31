Michèle Laroque mother of Leonardo DiCaprio ? This role it has failed to play and that makes them laugh a lot

The confinement period now seems to be behind and we and filming of your favorite shows will resume little by little. And this Saturday, may 30, it was the recovery for Nikos Aliagas. The facilitator came back with a number of a new 50′ Inside on TF1. On this occasion, he has asked Michèle Laroque to accompany him. The actress and director came to evoke Each one, his last film which was released in theaters last march. Teams of 50’Inside had even followed during the promotional tour of the film. But the pandemic of sars coronavirus has everything to a halt. Because of the containment and the closure of cinemas, the distributors have finally decided to postpone the film’s release to march 24, 2021.

The mother of Leonardo DiCaprio

In the course of the show, Nikos Aliagas has mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, in which the show devoted a news story. The opportunity for Michèle Laroque reveal an anecdote about the american actor. The actress says, in effect, that she had been approached for the role of the mother of the star in the movie Stop me if you can directed by Steven Spielberg. But it would appear that it was a bit too young for the role. It must be said that she is 14 years of difference with the unforgettable Jack Dawson in Titanic.

“It is great to him ! I have a little crossover… there Was a time when it was a question that may be that I play a role in Catch me if you can (Stop me if you can, in French), besides,

