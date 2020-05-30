Michèle Laroque : this day she has teased Leonardo DiCaprio to be her ” mother “

The actress Michèle Laroque confided in front of the cameras of the broadcast flagship of Nikos Aliagas. She speaks of her friendship with the hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio whom she had the chance to meet on several occasions. She tells a very funny moment, she is not about to forget.

It no longer Leonardo DiCapriothe actor oscar-winning and recognized in the world, has played in more great movies. Last success date Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood in which he gives the reply to Brad Pitt. Michèle Laroque, great French actresshad the chance to cross his path during his career. In the show 50 min Insidethis Saturday , may 30, 2020, it reveals a memorable souvenir past the sides of the actor. In fact, the actress has met with Leonardo more than once and has even failed to play with him in the famous feature film Stop me if you can. In spite of everything, Michèle Laroque who knows how to melt his audience – was able to trade with him and unveils their discussion.

“They found me a little young”

Michèle Laroque, full of good sense, has not missed the opportunity to discuss with the actor the multi-talented. She tells Nikos Aliagas an interesting anecdote while making his praise : “It is great to him !I have a bit of crossover at a given time, it was a question, that may be, I play a role in Catch Me if You Can (Stop me if you can, editor’s note), moreover, as played Natalie Baye”. It then discusses why the film crew has not retained : “I met him at Cannes, Leonardo, telling him ‘Ah, but, like, I almost – they found me a little young – played the role of your mother’and he said to me : ‘But this is impossible !’. Then, every time I met him, and several times that night, I told him : ‘I could be your mother!’ and he said to me : ‘No, it’s impossible!’ “. What an honor to have had the chance to joke with Leonardo DiCaprio ! Michèle Laroque shows a fine example of audacity and she talks with class.