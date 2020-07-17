Michele Morrone (365 DNI), in a relationship with a fashion designer Turkish ? She receives vivid threats of the fans of the actor

Designer Turkish fashion with Michele Morrone (365 DNI) would be in a couple receives live threats.

A couple of days ago, we wondered if Michele Morrone (365 DNI) was in a relationship with a mysterious young woman. In fact, his recent actions have created a buzz on the web, the Italian actor is subscribed to Rabies Yemen, a fashion designer, Turkish, in Instagram and have “liked” a multitude of their photos. This latter is also a subscriber to the profile of the one who lends her features to Massimo in the movie Netflix 365 DNI. However, if there is nothing to indicate that the two are a couple, fans of the young rushed out of the claws and even to send serious threats to the Rabies Yemen ! Tired of all this eagerness, the young man has taken the word in their social networks.

Rabies Yemen she explained that she was simply a friend of Michele Morrone, and that she doesn’t like these threats : “We had already known, and we began to receive bad messages when I follow. Threaten and send messages such as “go, we’re not going to leave”, “stay away, this is not going to be good for you”. What they do is not really mind-boggling… That have created an atmosphere as if I had created this situation and I took advantage of it.” It is not very nice, these attacks on the part of fans of Michele Morrone ! But as it seemed to affirm Rabies Yemen, between her and the Italian actor, is just a story of friendship. It’s always about Michele Morrone (365 DNI), take a look at the face of her two adorable young children.