Michelle Pfeiffer would be in the discussion to return as Catwoman in the flash – JAPANFM

The fans have celebrated this week, when it was revealed that Michael Keaton is in talks to appear as the Burtonverse Batman The flash. The dark knight Keaton would be the Nick Fury of the DCEU, appearing in several movies and connecting different worlds together as an ex Batman Beyond-enter the caped Crusader.

And now, it seems that another iconic figure of the super-hero of the Burtonverse might join him: Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer, the actress who was to have discussions with the study. At least, according to sources close to the WGTC – the same people who told us that Kevin Conroy played Kingdom Come Batman in ” Crisis “, Viola Davis came to The Suicide Squad and the spectacle of Green Lantern arrives to HBO’s Max, and they were all correct.

The version of Pfeiffer is Catwoman was released in 1992 Batman returns and he wore a black suit latex influenced by the S&M, covered with stitching in white. Although the film itself is a little dubious, this take on the character is one of my favorites, simply because of the way that Pfeiffer was involved in the role. I mean, she put a bird in his mouth, and let it fly! What can you ask for more?

Of course, Catwoman has seemed to die during the end of the movie, although the final shot of the film shows that he is still alive and looking to the City of Gotham. They talked about it in a spin-off of Catwoman in the decade of the 90, but this has never happened and I finally got the Halle Berry Catwoman. But at least one that says that it is better.

Interestingly, the Batman of Keaton and Catwoman Pfeiffer are already in place. The case of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” of the CW was detained briefly in Burtonverse where we had a glimpse of a newspaper whose title was “Bruce Wayne to marry with the socialist Selina Kyle”. Who knows if the couple is always an element (I imagine that the Batman of Keaton by browsing through the multiverse can put a strain on the relationship), but to see the former enemies and installed would be a little comforting.

In any case, I would like to be on the Moon if this was all that comes. After years of difficulties to copy the MCU, it seems that Warner Bros is now very cautious, and leave it to his team total creative freedom. And if that means bring back the actors incredibly charismatic and talented as Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer to take back two of their best roles, I’ll be there on the first day.