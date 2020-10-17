Michelle Salas visits her family in Mexico and shares photos

The daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel shares photos and videos of the family reunion.

Michelle Salas is visiting Mexico and has shared photos and videos of a beautiful family reunion in her networks where she appears with her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal.

The designer and influencer returned to Mexico after several months of absence due to the pandemic. Michelle added to her stories the beautiful moments she lived in what seems to be a meal in a restaurant.

In the images, it was possible to see Doña Silvia Pinal, her mother Stephanie Salas, and her sister Camila Valero, among other people who appear to be other close relatives of Luis Miguel’s daughter.

The photos that most liked are undoubtedly where she appears with her famous great-grandmother, and it is known that there is a very special affection between them.