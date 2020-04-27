Michelle Visage slams Jessie J

2020-04-26 20:00:06

Michelle Visage has criticized Jessie J as a “totally cold”, because she also praised Nicki Minaj for being “amazing” during their meeting.

Michelle Visage has criticized Jessie J as a “totally cold”.

The judge from “Rupaul’s Drag Race” has met Jessie when the singer happened to be one of the stops of the tour of “Rupaul’s Drag Race: Battle of the Seasons” in Australia, but said the star “was not nice”.

Michelle spoke when she was questioned about her colleague, musician, Nicki Minaj – who has been guest-judge during the first season 12 of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ – for which she had high praise.

Speaking to the Gay magazine Times, she said: “What I loved most with Nicki, it is as it was, I don’t want to say ‘real’ because it is a term that is stupid, but it was genuine, honest, and herself. When the superstars enter the game , you don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know if they will be unmoved, not nice, a person completely cold as Jessie J was with us when we did the tour in Australia. But Nicki? It was amazing. ”

The star 51-year-old was not concerned to censor and insisted on the fact that she doesn’t “care” if the magazine published his opinions.

She added: “I don’t care if you put that in there. This was not good. We were so excited [to meet her] also. It was not nice. ”

And the interaction sour has made Michelle worry to meet her idol Madonna, as she had previously looked at Jessie.

She said: “I was so excited and then I said” Boo! ” Let me tell you, there are few voices that could hold his own. This whore can sing, oh my god. It made me sad, this is why I don’t want to meet Madonna. I don’t want to be disappointed! ”

At the time of writing, this Jessie had not responded to the claims of Michelle.

Keywords: Michelle Face, Nicki Minaj, Jessie J

Return to the flow

.