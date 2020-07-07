Michou : this canvas is very naughty that he had hung above his bed

Disappeared at the end of the month of January 2020, Michou had left behind many personal belongings, which are scheduled to be sold at auction on July 10, 2020 to save his cabaret transformist. In the middle of objects, mostly blue, there is a canvas very naughty that prince blue-Montmartre had hung above his bed.

The announcement fell on Sunday, January 26 in The journal of Montmartre. Michou had come off following a long illness at the age of 88. ” In your cabaret mythical, you have always welcomed the biggest in the world, like anonymous, read. Your 63-year-old cabaret will remain forever engraved in the history of the Butte. The Republic of Montmartreorphan, will participate in the tribute that will be made to Michou the enchanter, Prince Bleu de Montmartre, Minister of the Night to the Republic of Montmartre. “ Alongside Michou until his last breath, his niece Catherine Catty was the sole heir to the Empire Michou. Wishing to save the cabaret transformist of the street of the Martyrs, the young woman saw nothing other than empty the apartment of his uncle loved so much and to hold an auction of objects the most iconic.

The canvas naughty hung above the bed of Michou

This auction sale of objects that belonged to Michou will take place this Friday, July 10, 2020 at Artcurial. In the middle of the covered blue champagne glasses blue and other bedroom linens blue, “the collection Michel Catty – said Michou “ features as lot numbered 180 oil on canvas signed S. Boneton representative a young woman, naked, hair ringed by a crown of red fruits. Precision of the auctioneer in charge of this sale : that canvas dates from the Nineteenth century and was above the bed of Michou. Artcurial estimates the work at 1500 – 2000€. It’s a bargain ?