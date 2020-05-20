Mick Jagger and Will Smith in a concert to raise funds

The american actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger are among the stars who will participate in a show in line for four hours on Sunday. The goal is to raise funds to help fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India.

The captain of the national team of cricket Virat Kohli, actors Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are among the stars of indian which will occur or will read messages from their home.

Organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, the makers of Bollywwod, the indian industry of the film, the show will be broadcast live on Facebook. It aims to collect millions of dollars for a hundred of organizations that provide essential services, and food during the outbreak.

This money is needed to help “all those who have no job and no home, and who do not know where they will find their next meal”, said the organizers.

Millions of workers in distress

The confinement imposed on 25 march, and at least until 17 may, to 1.3 billion Indians had been plunged in the distress of millions of workers in the large informal sector and dealt a hard blow to the third largest economy in Asia.

Millions of workers from the campaigns are stuck in the cities with little to live and feed. The trains were set up Saturday to help them to return to their villages and home towns.

The restrictions are expected to have helped keep the case of contamination with the novel coronavirus at a relatively low level in the second most populated country in the world: 37’335 case for 1218 dead, with 2000 new cases in 24 hours. The balance could, however, be heavier, according to experts, due to the lack of testing and data collection.

The Indian Air Force organizes Sunday, an air parade, in which military helicopters poured out of petals on the hospitals caring for patients with sars coronavirus.



ats, afp

