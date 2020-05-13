Mick Jagger : the day when he has left Angelina Jolie for another famous actress

A few years ago, the leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, would have bombarded with calls and messages Angelina Jolie to get an appointment with the actress. However, he would have abandoned the day to spend time with Farah Fawcett !

It is a history that goes back more than twenty years ! If Mick Jagger is crazy in love with her partner, the ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, with whom he is in couple for six years, he would have had 4 000 conquests in the past, and was very attracted by many of the stars of the film,… Angelina Jolie ! In the book written by Christopher Anderson, Mick : The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jaggerit is stated that the british musician 76-year-old would be bombarded with calls and messages to the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, when she was 23 years old. And for good reason, the leader of the Rolling Stones would have had the hots for the young actress after her participation in the clip Anybody Seen My Baby in 1997. In the latter, Angelina Jolie played a stripper with a shaved head. A detail which had pleased the rocker : “It scared me a bit, I like it.“

If Angelina Jolie had rejected him, because she was then married to actor Johnny Lee Millera family friend of the actress revealed, then, that Mick Jagger “sobbed“in the voice messages he left on the answering machine of the star. After tried to seduce the pretty brunette for two years without successit is only when he separated from his wife, Jerry Hall, and that from his side, Angelina Jolie have again been single, that the latter agreed to revise the leader of the Rolling Stones. However, after the book written by Christopher Anderson, Mick Jagger would have brought Angelina Jolie to a party, and would have dropped in the middle of the night in order to join the beauty icon of the 1970s, Farrah Fawcett.

Angelina Jolie and Mick Jagger would have lived a love story

It is as well reported in the book : “It was very brief, but what makes this story fascinating is that this, this happened when Angelina Jolie and Mick Jagger attended a party, and that the latter has disappeared with Farrah.“If the actress would have been able to refuse to review the singer after this humiliation, it would seem managed to forgive Mick Jagger and the book even claims that they have subsequently lived a love story.

