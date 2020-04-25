Micro european. Albania 2019, the hope of a long wait

The adriatic coast and the lands of Albania. (GETTY IMAGES)

Since 2003, the Thessaloniki summit, the european perspective was open to the western Balkans, but since then, things are going rather slowly.

The opening of accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia in the North will be decided by the general Affairs Council of the european Union on 15 October and endorsed by the european Council on 17 or 18 October following, a lot of the points are suspended for the moment.

It is true that the departure of the youth of the countries of the Balkan area is obvious. Albania is not at the back, the fragile democratic construction, that goes hand in hand with the establishment and development of an economy worthy of the name, is in its infancy.

This is the reason for the departure of the youth, of the forces vives of the country, the “grey matter” to the west, also slows down the development of the country which, for the moment, was rather the choice of the development of tourism, thus, providing the necessary currency for the country. In 2017, Albania has lost nearly 60,000 residents over a population of over 3 million. And the departures continue, alas.

After long centuries of ottoman rule, Albania declared its independence on 28 November 1912, not without difficulty. It will be tossed about and occupied in 1939 by Italy. In November 44 it will install a communist regime led by Enver Hoxha, one of the most hard that will see its end in 1991. Since, even if the country became a member of the Council of Europe, Nato, the international Organization of the francophonie, it remains one of the plots of this mosaic of balkan, which is still and always of the tub.

Its neighbours, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia and north Greece are that this country is dependent on fluctuations in regional. It remains an important maritime which Albania can benefit by tourism, and it is to be hoped, a maritime development in the image of its larger neighbour greece.

But this country must cope with the arrival in the region of foreign powers, such as Turkey, Russia, China and the United States who attempt to enter the Balkans by means of various and varied. It must be said that the region has suffered from the yugoslav wars of the 90’s, as well as the disappearance of the system titoist.

The ex-yugoslav republics have regained their independence and once again the Balkans have to make a puzzle map. Again it is necessary to understand that the religious issue is topical in the region, between catholics, orthodox and muslims, a real regional influence that it is necessary to take into account.

The recent elections in Kosovo, led the victory of an opposition to the caciques of the KLA, would also be a balloon of oxygen for Albania that can not be avoided, one way or another, tensions and influences in kosovo. For her, the exit door, it is the road to the european Union.

The valley of the river Drin in Albania. Balkan countries that the tourists appreciate it for its true meaning of hospitality. (DE AGOSTINI VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The time for the moment is to wait, and this since the 28th of April 2009, when Albania submitted its application for accession to the european Union. Then, the european Union or not ?

If yes, what will be long negotiations all the same will be a breath of fresh air to a people who expects much from Brussels to finally lift his head and build a viable country. This would also be the opportunity for many Albanians, the return to the country, because a certain percentage of them educated and trained abroad, would be the creative force and modernist in their country.

Little sign, however, that could be promising, since 10 October last, the Council for economic and financial affairs the european Union has removed Albania from the list “grey” tax haven. Then, if things are going in the right direction for Albania, this will be the future president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, to untangle the skein, which up to now prevents any reasonable development in the Balkans. If Albania is the first end of the rope, this may be the beginning of the end of history, the Balkans have been the forgotten greats of the Twentieth century.

So far, Albania is not unknown, both his celebrities punctuate our daily lives, starting with Mother Teresa ; the novelist Ismail Kadare ; the expert in geopolitics and novelist, Arta Seiti ; Elina Duri, the jazz singer ; Maks Velo, the architect, painter and novelist ; the choreographer Angelin Preljocaj ; the singer Vaca Zela ; the artist Anri Sala ; painters Ibrahim Kodra, Adrian Paci ; Rita Ora, actress, singer, and top model ; also Dua Lipa, Ana Oxa, Bebe Rexha, Era Istrefi, our guest, Ylljet Alicka, author and screenwriter, not to mention the national hero Skanderbeg. In the land of the eagles, these last will they finally find their nest ?