Microsoft announces many new features coming to the platform Teams

In recent months the use of platforms such as Teams in the workplace has increased enormously, also because ofemergency Coronavirus. For this reason, Microsoft has decided to further expand the functionality available to users, with a full-bodied update.

Thanks to the analysis of the scenario and trends, Microsoft has developed a series of new features for the Microsoft Teams designed to foster productivity and learning, for the consumer, business and education, in order to improve the relations and reduce fatigue, make virtual interactions more natural and engaging, making them more efficient processes and optimize the time.

The the main novelty of Teams that Microsoft will make available in the course of the year:

The Together mode (in the Set): it is a new mode that uses Artificial Intelligence to place digitally all participants on a background that is shared, in order to increase the sense of closeness, as if users were sitting in the same meeting room, or in a class. This new experience helps, also, to focus on the facial expressions and body language, facilitating the understanding of non-verbal signals, which are fundamental in the processes of human interaction.

Dynamic view: provides the user more control over the display mode of the shared files and the possibility to show a content on the side of the specific participants, allowing you to customize the view of the meeting based on their needs and segment into groups.

Video filters: through the filters available on the Microsoft Teams, it is possible to adjust the brightness and soften the focus of your camera to check its appearance before the beginning of the meeting.

Reflect the messaging extension (extension messages) reflection: available starting in the next few weeks, will offer managers, leaders, and teachers the opportunity to check the sentiment of your team or students installing the extension Reflect from GiftHub. Will ask their team questions, as suggested by the software or customized according to your needs, with the possibility to keep anonymous responses, and to probe the emotional state of the group/class.

Live reactions (reactions (live): allow to interact during the meeting using the emoji that will display on the screen of the participants in reaction to the interventions. In the future, the PowerPoint Live Presentations will on Teams.

Chat bubbles (the centrality of the chat rooms: To make it even more functional the use of the chat inside of Microsoft Teams, without having to manually open the conversation window to view the exchanges between the users, the software will display the chat sent during a meeting on the screens of all the participants of the meeting, making the conversation via chat is even more central.

Assignment Speaker for subtitles live and transcription: subtitles live are already an option, but in future Microsoft Teams will also include the ability to assign them to a specific speaker in a way that will be born, and a confusion between who says what. In addition, the transcripts in real-time, arriving from this year, will offer the user an opportunity to keep up with the conversation and at the end will be saved automatically to the meeting.

Interactive meetings for more than 1000 participants: to make the meetings more interactive, including the ability to chat, re-enable the audio to take the word and turn on the video for real-time collaboration, Teams are growing to support up to 1000 participants. For the experiences of presentation view-only that do not involve interaction, Teams can accommodate up to 20 thousand participants.

Microsoft updates the Whiteboard (whiteboard: Microsoft): the Whiteboard will soon be updated with new features, including faster loading times, add sticky notes, texts, and drag-and-drop.

App Task: app Task, which will be launched this month, will offer a new unified view of the activities of Microsoft To Do, Planner, and Outlook.

Recommended response: the suggestions response in the chat Teams leverage TO create short answers based on the context of the previous message.

Experiences of meeting touchless: Teams already allows people to connect and share content about the tools of the meeting through their mobile devices or PC. By the end of the year, Teams will also allow you to share content on the Surface Hub through the new “control room” in the mobile app that will offer additional control capabilities such as the ability to mute, turn on the camera, adjust the audio and leave the meeting. In the course of the year will be integrated with the voice assistant and the ability to project wirelessly.

Available by the end of the year only in the United States the new devices display Microsoft Teams, a new category all-in-one with touchscreen the environment and experience hands-free enabled by Cortana, and the integration with Cortana as a voice assistant, that will be activated in the coming weeks for users of Microsoft 365 Enterprise in the English language in the US.

At the same time, Microsoft has also introduced the new Work Trend Index, the information of which is available in the blog post dedicated.