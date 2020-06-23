Microsoft closes Mixer, its streaming platform, and combines it with Facebook

The star of the Mixer, the “streameur” Ninja, in July of 2019. DENNIS SCHNEIDLER / ” USA today Sports “

Microsoft throws in the towel and closed its platform streaming of video games to the Mix. This ad leaves the field open to the industry giants, Twitch (owned by Amazon) and two of your rivals, which allows you to view or broadcast live video game : YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming.

In this highly competitive sector, the ads Microsoft should give a new impulse to Facebook Games, a streaming service created by the social network in June of 2018. Microsoft has signed a partnership agreement with Facebook to integrate Facebook Gaming in its ecosystem, in place of the Mixer. Today the partners and “streameurs” (players and content creators) of the Mixer are as well encouraged to migrate in Facebook Gaming.

Contraction leads the dance

“We started very far behind, in terms of monthly active users of the Mixture, in comparison with the heavy weights of the sector “explained Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft games, in an interview with the specialized site The Point. The mixture, which must be disabled on July 22, in effect, has been launched in 2017, while the Contraction was already a platform indispensable for the retransmission of the video game live.

Twitch is currently at the head of this sector in full expansion, with over 60 % market share in 2019 after StreamElements. It is this service that has, in the first, popularized in the years 2010 to the live broadcast of the video games, that allows fans to see the games as other attending football matches, with the social aspect, in addition to players to comment on their live actions and the audience to interact in chat rooms in parallel. Twitch has also branched out in recent years, with “streameurs”, which is now broadcasting broadcasts, concerts and live performances.

In April, while hundreds of millions of internet users is restricted in many countries, the number of hours watched on Twitch (everything combined) jumped from 48% in a month (+ 100 % in one year) : these are 1.7 million hours of presentations that have accumulated in the platform, after StreamElements. By comparison, in the same month, YouTube Game has reached 461 million hours (+ 65 % in one year), followed by Facebook gambling Games (291 million, + 238 %), and the Mixture of 37 million hours, up to… up to 0.2 %.

What’s next for the stars of the Mixer ?

The platform Microsoft still had not attempted to compensate for their initial delay in the débauchant of the stars of the video game live, such as Ninja or the Cover. The transfer of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and their millions of fansfrom Twitch, had resonated in the fall of 2019 as a great victory for the Mixer, but it is costly : the contracts for this type of stars are likely to be $ 20 million (17.7 million) according to the estimates that have circulated in the american press.

But the investment has been in vain, and Mix has not really helped, because Microsoft achieve its goal of 2 million players in xCloud : your platform online video game related to the universe, Xbox (the branch of video games group, the name of your console badge). The partnership with Facebook has been established, the rest, in order to popularize thanks to Facebook this ecosystem of game : “When we think of xCloud and the opportunity to access the games of 2 million players, we know that it is essential that our services have access to a wide audience. Facebook offers us clearly that “explained Phil Spencer The Point.

Fans of online video games today are faced with impatience the decision of the stars as a Ninja who stop Mixing, and are free to join the platform of your choice. Some were already celebrating on Twitter his possible return to Shake, but the young American is simply a neutral statement : “I love my community and what we have built into the Mix. I have to make decisions and I will be thinking of you all in the shot. “

I love my community and of what we have built together, we can Mix. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking of you all as I do. — Ninja (@Ninja)