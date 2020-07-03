Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with i5 on offer

In Discounts for Today’s Mediaworld, which will be valid until 23:59 of 3 July 2020, there is an interesting offer on the Surface Pro 7 Microsoft, on which it is possible to save around 200 Euro from the list price.

The device, in configuration processor-Intel Core i5-1035G4, SSD 128 gigabytes, 8 gigabytes of RAM display and a 12.3-inch, in fact, can be purchased at 899 Eurocompared to 1079 Euro list, with the possibility to pay in 20 installments, with the tan and apr of 0% on 44,95 Euros per month.

The configuration is completed by the graphics card Intel Iris Plus Graphics shared, in addition to the Windows 10 Home as the operating system. Mediaworld guarantees the delivery at home free of charge until Thursday, July 9while in the shop pick-up can be made even faster by checking the nearest store through the Store Locator.

Mediaworld as always, it also allows you to add a software product at a reduced price. Microsoft 365 Family, which can be shared for up to six people during the year, is available at 69,99 Euro instead of 99.99 Euro. McAfee Live Safe instead goes to 19.99 Euros instead of the previous 79,99 Euro. Also available in a bundle including Microsoft 365 Family + MacAfee at a price of 79,99 Euro.