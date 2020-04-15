Midnight Mania! Look at Israel Adesanya practice counter-strike that has knocked out Robert Whittaker out of the fight

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

For my money, the performance of the masterclass of Israel Adesanya and the victory by the result of the KO in the second round may have been the best performance of 2019. Adesanya has fully developed a strategy for Whittaker, countering the offensive of the attacker explosive several times, leaning just out of reach and making the rafters with hooks.

In the clip above, “Stylebender” practice the technique, which has killed the former king of the middleweight before the fight. In addition to being an excellent reminder of how a scout revolutionary and valuable can be a fighter, the clip recalls enough when Conor McGregor has been registered to practice his counter shot exact from the inside of the locker room before you use this punch to put an end to Jose. The title of Aldo’s reign.

Although the plans are certainly outstanding given the current circumstances, Adesanya should provisionally to face Paulo Costa at a given time in the summer.

Insomnia

Angela Hill was absolutely crushed at Easter!

Another unique spin to the UFC at Easter:

Now that Darren Till and Mike Perry are in classes of different weights, it is time for a podcast and / or a movie buddy with the two.

Anthony Pettis has found a way to continue to train in:

Raise your hand if your regime of quarantine does not take place as expected.

Song Yadong with the kicks fast!

Slips, rips and clips KB

For all the negative aspects of life in quarantine, we now know the answer to this important philosophical question.

One of the great KNOCKOUT left hook of Paul Daley!

A pair of fighters doing their thing:

Randomland

For my nerds out of a comic strip, the former host of Midnight Mania, Andrew Pearson, I was linked to this breakdown of the fight scenes in Daredevil for Netflix. Check it here!

I am pro “light yourself on fire for the entertainment,” as long as it is filmed.

Midnight Music: I dug most recently the massacre Brian Jonestown.

Sleep well-Maniacs! More madness of the martial arts is always on the road.