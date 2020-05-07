Midnight Sun , antépisode of the book series Twilight, will be released in August

The story told in Midnight Sun will be told by the vampire Edward Cullen, and not by the young Bella Swan.

Stephenie Meyer has maintained the suspense about this announces the end of the week. Since Friday, some pages on his website had images of starry skies with a countdown ending on Monday 4 may.

The book “Midnight Sun”, by Stephenie Meyer, will be on sale in August next. Photo : stepheniemeyer.com

It is strange to make this announcement while the world suffers a pandemic, and that nobody really knows what will be the result. I seriously considered postponing this announcement until things get back to normal. However, this does not seem correct, considering the time they have already waited for those who can’t wait to read this book said by news release Stephenie Meyer.

I know how much I need distractions at this moment in time, at which point I need to have something that I look forward, at what point I need more books to read. So, I hope that this book will give my readers a little pleasure to expect and when it will come, the chance to live in an imaginary world for a moment , she added.

A book abandoned in 2008

In 2008, Stephenie Meyer had abandoned the writing of Midnight Sun when the first 12 chapters were leaked on the Internet without his consent. Subsequently, it was eventually published the beginning of the book on its website.

The series of books Twilight, which tells the story of the teenage girl Bella falling in love with the vampire Edward Cullen, has sold over 100 million copies around the world.

These books have been adapted for a film with Robert Pattinson in the role of the vampire and Kristen Stewart in Bella Swan.