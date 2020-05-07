Midnight Sun, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger until the end of the night

Point-of-vampires are allergic to light in this melodrama for adulescents, but a rare disease that forces Katie (Bella Thorne) to live his real life, only at night. When she gets to her neighbor Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of…), whom she is secretly in love for years and years, things will still be complicated.

Signed Scott Speer, whom we must Sexy Dance 4 : Miami Heat, Midnight Sun is the adaptation of a japanese movie released in 2006, Taiyō no Uta. Between dreams of a career in music, romance, exacerbated by the inability to live their love at the great day, Kathie and Charlie embody perfectly the spirit of youth and the torments that drive it. Furthermore, the production of Midnight Sun does not seem to take down this mash to the destination of the blue flowers and other artichoke hearts.

Of note, the soundtrack is composed in part of the songs of Bella Thorne, also a singer, with also White Sea, Mia Wray and Nate Walcott. Output Midnight Sun on October 16, at TF1 Studio : us $ 14.99 DVD, 16,99 € in the Blu‑Ray.