Midsommar, Uncut Gems, Euphoria… A24 sells in the auction of the accessories of his works major

The revenue will be redistributed to associations in new york fighting against the epidemic of coronavirus. The sale, open Thursday, closed on 8 may.

If the acronym A24 means nothing to you, is that you’ve missed some great films of recent years. The studio production the u.s. has made a fine reputation by producing works of high quality and strong identities. Among them, the (very good) horror movies Ari Aster (Heredity and Midsommar ), the series Euphoria, Uncut Gems on Netflix or even The Lighthouse. Movies accompanied by a broad community, which seems to be very excited at the idea of getting an accessory to their film favorites.

In fact, in a show of solidarity, A24 sells some of its accessories in the auction for the purpose of funding different associations that are fighting against the epidemic of coronavirus. The idea is simple, a set of accessories will be put to auction and the money redistributed to an association. Each set of batches finance a different association.

The first sale was launched on the 23 April, will close on 8 may. Among the lots, we found the sweet hoody Zendaya in the series adored Euphoria. Thursday evening, the bidding climbed to $ 6,000 and the money collected will be donated to the association NYC Health + Hospitals that protects health care workers and people mobilized to help the needy by providing them with a mutual health. The association will also receive the profits from the sale of two mats of the film Heredity, which reach Thursday, more than 9000 dollars.

Lots of the film Midsommar boxent in another category and are likely to achieve are higher still. The dress flower worn by Florence Pugh, the head covering in a bear head, the crown of flowers, as well as other elements of the set will be played from 27 April and the profits will finance the foundation of the fire department of New York.

The money raised from the “Furby” in diamond, the jersey of the Celtics as well as other accessories of the movie Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, will go to the Community House, the Queens. Finally, the food Bank of New York will win the outcome of the auction for the lantern and the statue of Neptune seen in the tale mysterious worn by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse.