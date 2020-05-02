Migos, Travis Scott and Young Thug, a collaboration announced for the end of the week

(Relaxnews) – The famous group in rap and two other musicians will join forces on a new single announced for this Friday February 14.

While the fans are still waiting for the new album of Migos, the famous trio is back on the front of the stage with a single simply called “GNF”. A piece on which are summoned Travis Scott and Young Thug. On the cover in black and white, broadcast on the networks of the members of the group, appear three men mounted on a vehicle. It recognizes Quavo, of Migos, as well as his two other accomplices Travis Scott and Young Thug . In letters gothic red we read that, “gnf”, sub-titled “give no fxk”.

Pitchfork reports that the piece had its premiere last year on the stage of the festival, Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival.

This is two years ago that “Culture II” is released. Since then, Migos has unveiled a series of singles and solo albums. For what is the news of two other artists, Young Thug has released in 2019 “So Much Fun” and Travis Scott will be showing at the next edition of Coachella in April.