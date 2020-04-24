Miguel Herrera and Matias Almeyda, candidates catering to “Tuca” in Tigers

The former dand Tigers, Alejandro Rodriguez gave their opinion as to who will supply Ricardo Ferretti as helmsman of the set of the UANL when you remove it, revealing his preference for Miguel Herrera and the argentine Matias Almeyda.

“Miguel Herrera has the ability to get into the University and able to make a difference, Matias Almeyda has also that character. I am two years out and before leaving had already issues discussed with mr. Ferretti, there was a thing of secrets,” he said to a local environment.

On the other hand, expressed that in case you do not have prepared the deputy of the “Tuca”, the current directive would not be doing his job, as Ferretti did you know that in 2021 would seek removal of the benches, so they will have to find someone capable of leading with the pressure of University Stadium.

“We are not eternal, and if the organization is not prepared, the directors are not fulfilling one of its tasks. Always when I see a technician I wonder if it will withstand the pressure of 42 thousand souls asking something extra of Tigers, and if you do not have that feature, by the most wise that is, I discard it,” he concluded.

