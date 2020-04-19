Miguel Herrera does not see the event continue with the Concachampions if it suspends Club World

With the possibility of not performing the famous Club World, by the question of times and dates affected by the pandemic Coronavrius, in addition to that there will be no champions are defined in their respective tournaments on the days stipulated, Miguel Herrera exploded with a statement that surely does not liked to a lot of people.

In a press conference the quarterback was blunt in mentioning that to dispute the world club cup is a prize for the teams, but without this you do not see any case to stay in the competition:

“If it suspends the club world would have no case to follow tournament of Concacaf, and would have no case, because there is no prize. There would be a trophy, but should be evaluated to continue with the tournament”, put forward. Herrera pointed out that the zone tournament could pass to a second term for the institution, as there would be no value to be involved, this despite the fact that his squad won 3-0 in the first leg game of the quarter-final against Atlanta United.

“If you cancel the world would no longer be important and that we have great advantage to these quarters. We will wait to rule FIFA and Concacaf,” he said.

Very practical to think of our helmsman, however will have to wait to know the stance of FIFA, to see the actions of the team.