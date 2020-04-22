Miguel Herrera goes viral in a network ill use a mask











Miguel Herrera, technical director of America (Imago7)





Miguel Herrera, technical director of the America, sparked controversy in social networks, after get evil with a mask during the cleaning of your home done by professionals to prevent infections by the COVID-19.

Through your account Instagramthe Louse gave to know the process that takes place in the respective homes of the people to prevent the coronavirus, however when you show your face it could be seen the mask is ill-fitting, a fact that would become viral quickly in the network.

“Sanitizando the home, product hundred percent organic, protection for 90 days. It does not harm children, pets or plants,” published the coach of the Eagles.

Due to the confinement by the COVID-19, Miguel Herrera has been very active in their social networks, where it has been given the time to talk about all sorts of topics, ranging from promoting a few shops of food, until of potential signings azulcremas.

