Miguel Herrera: ‘If it is suspended the Club World, because you do not have case the Concachampions’

One of the technicians that raises its voice constantly on the benefit from the competition for the mexican soccer, is Miguel Herrera, technical America, who has repeatedly said that what there are tournaments that are “not served”, being the Concachampions one of those championships that were it not for the ticket to the Club world you will not find the positive, therefore, confirmed that in the event of cancellation the following ‘Mundialito’ also should of cancelled the remainder of the contest Concacaf.

“Surely if it is suspended World since you do not have the case re – Concachampionsbecause each team will assess over the League of your country. Go for a trophy without the prize of a ticket to the Club world already it takes away from the value of the tournament. And that which we are about to play the Semi-finalwe have an important advantage for the return leg of the Quarterfinals” said the strategist americanism.

Aware that this pause is causing an economic crisis in football, Herrera he pointed out that this may cause settings for the purchase, sale and salaries of the players.

“I believe that if there is a global crisis and, of course, have to lower the costs of all salaries of players and keep moving forward so that the machinery go taking power, the economy will go in restoring to normal,” said the Louse.

ALSO YOU COULD INTEREASAR: LANDON DONOVAN REVEALED THAT HE PREFERRED EVERTON IN PLACE OF AMERICA

“Of course, that while supply and demand will continue to be the same, but if not, I think we all would have to adjust to these economic measures,” he said Herrera.