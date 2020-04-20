Miguel Herrera makes tremendous bear on Instagram while wearing a mask

Editorial Mediotiempo

Miguel Herrera vhuelva to be the center of attention in social networks, this time not by a statement or argument, but by a tremendous ‘fail’ is sent in your account Instagram to be bad a face cloths in one of his stories.

The coach of America wanted to show the moment in which they were sanitizándo your house to avoid contamination by the pandemic Coronavirushowever the mask that I used was mis-placeda situation that did not go unnoticed by Internet users.

In addition to the face cloths wrong place, Miguel also use another plastic mask for protection, while workers of a company cleaning and disinfection they toured his home.

WITH ATTITUDE TO RETURN

A few days ago, through a press conference online, the Louse he spoke of the complications that he has had personally, and as a DT to work in these days of confinement, although he confided that when the time comes to return, your computer will not be so out of rhythm.

“It is difficult to work this way, but the coaching staff, the trainers, the players, you have all been very committed and working from home so that doesn’t affect us and go back to playing in good conditions”.