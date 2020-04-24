Miguel Herrera speaks of a possible Exchange between Rubens Sambueza and Paul Aguilar

A lot of controversy between the fans of the Eagles the America it has been generated, due to the possible return of midfielder argentine Rubens Sambueza, which has great desires to be able to return to the team of his loves to be able to retire.

However, lately, had handled rumors, where it indicated that there could be a possible exchange between Paul Aguilar the Americaby Rubens Sambueza the Pachuca. Faced with this possibility, the technician of the Eagles, Miguel Herrerasaid the following:

“Today I spoke to one of my daughters telling me ‘it is true that you change to Rubens by Paul Aguilar’, no, impossible, no waybecause Paul is mexican, and Rubens is foreign input.

Paul is the captain America, he wants to retire in America and it seems to me that he has deserved it, today is the most titles he has won with the America after Alfredo Tena, Cristobal (Ortega) and I think that (Carlos) Reinoso”

– Miguel Herrera

In this way we realize that Paul continues to be highly valued by the coach of the Eagles and by the directive, which is a legend of the institution of american. We hope you will continue to see in the club and have the opportunity to retire in the team of his loves.