Miguel Herrera turned to insult Martinoli and said he would not give him the hand

Forgive but not forgotten says Miguel Herrera. The ‘Louse‘ you have not forgotten Christian Martinoli and their altercation, so he said dramatic and assured that he would not give him the hand.

In a live Instagram, the ‘Louse‘ Herrera insulted the narrator of the football mexican and said that never would give him the hand, because he was very sore a situation in which he lived. It should be remembered that after hitting Martinolithe coach was dismissed from the Selection Mexican.

“Today this asshole re-raise the issue and he would not give him the hand if I see him because I was very sore a circumstance that I lived“ well, ” said the coach America.

Faithful to his style, Miguel Herrera he said not to believe that Martinoli she has been to the psychologist after the altercation, as he assured the narrator. Similarly, emphasized that the guilty of all what happened was Christian, for having gotten with her family.

“Another time he returned to take the topic and he said that what happened had to go to the psychologistthat does not say straight because I started the fart by attacking my family. I thousands of times I tried to tell her with Luis that will come down and stop attacking my family“, he said.

Finally also had words for the work you do Martinoli with Luis Garcia. For Miguel Herrera it is not the best narrator but he accepted that his work makes him very good, but also asked him to “tough it out” when you pull on them as he does with the players.

“It is not the best narrator but it has armed a good show and you have to recognize that what he does, he does it well, but if you’re going to be attacking and fucking the players since it also holds when you say your things“, sentenced.