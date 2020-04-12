Miguel Ponce: ‘for the two days I wanted to go Chivas’

Miguel Ponce he confessed in a podcast published by Chivas who was close to leaving the team when he came at an early age.

“If it’s something complicated, I came to the age of 14 years, cost me work, something that I remember a lot was that the day that I arrived to the facilities of Chivas not had kids, were on vacation, and the two days that had been there only I could not stand and I grabbed a phone that was just outside the offices of Green Valley and I said to my mother: ‘I don’t want to be here, I miss them a lot, I want to go back'”, confessed the Pocho.

“The words of my mother were: ‘Aguantate bit, your teammates will not take long to arrive and once that happens, everything will be different’. I calmed down and when they came to the guys I met people, I started to go to school and that helped me to continue my dream was to play football,” he added.

Ponce, moreover, recalled how he gave his arrival at the Herd Sacred.

“I saw him in a tournament by the name of Benito Juarez in Aguascalientes, in that tournament I was representing Baja California and there I made the invitation to come to Chivas“revealed.

