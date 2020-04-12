Miguel Ponce: ‘for the two days I wanted to go Chivas’

Miguel Ponce he confessed in a podcast published by Chivas who was close to leaving the team when he came at an early age.

“If it’s something complicated, I came to the age of 14 years, cost me work, something that I remember a lot was that the day that I arrived to the facilities of Chivas not had kids, were on vacation, and the two days that had been there only I could not stand and I grabbed a phone that was just outside the offices of Green Valley and I said to my mother: ‘I don’t want to be here, I miss them a lot, I want to go back'”, confessed the Pocho.

“The words of my mother were: ‘Aguantate bit, your teammates will not take long to arrive and once that happens, everything will be different’. I calmed down and when they came to the guys I met people, I started to go to school and that helped me to continue my dream was to play football,” he added.

The Pocho-in-training

Ponce, moreover, recalled how he gave his arrival at the Herd Sacred.

“I saw him in a tournament by the name of Benito Juarez in Aguascalientes, in that tournament I was representing Baja California and there I made the invitation to come to Chivas“revealed.

