Mike Henry was to express more of Cleveland in ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who has also voiced the character in the now canceled “The Cleveland Show”, announced Friday night on Twitter, writing that it was an honor to play the character for 20 years.

“I love this character, but people of color should play characters of color,” he said. “So, I’m going to leave this post. “

The announcement comes shortly after ” The Simpsons “, a show that FOX’s ” Family Guy “, said that he would no longer have white voice actors of the characters non-white. This decision came months after that Hank Azaria has said that he would no longer hear the popular character from “the Simpsons” Apu, which had been criticized as a representation of racist, stereotypical, and demeaning of the people of south asia.

But “Family Guy”, also has other characters non-white cast by white actors, including Tricia Creating voiced by Alex Borstein, who also expresses the matriarch of Lois Griffin.