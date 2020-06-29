Mike Henry was to express more of Cleveland in ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who has also voiced the character in the now canceled “The Cleveland Show”, announced Friday night on Twitter, writing that it was an honor to play the character for 20 years.
“I love this character, but people of color should play characters of color,” he said. “So, I’m going to leave this post. “
The announcement comes shortly after ” The Simpsons “, a show that FOX’s ” Family Guy “, said that he would no longer have white voice actors of the characters non-white. This decision came months after that Hank Azaria has said that he would no longer hear the popular character from “the Simpsons” Apu, which had been criticized as a representation of racist, stereotypical, and demeaning of the people of south asia.
But “Family Guy”, also has other characters non-white cast by white actors, including Tricia Creating voiced by Alex Borstein, who also expresses the matriarch of Lois Griffin.
Henry is one of the many white actors to resign
This is all part of the recent balance racial pop culture, as more and more creators and actors of color demand accountability from Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
This week, the popular actress Jenny Slate has also renounced his role in “Big Mouth” as Missy Forman-Greenwald, a young girl, metis. In an explanation posted on Instagram, the Slate, he wrote: “The characters black a lively show should be played by Black people. “
“In the beginning of the show, I said to myself that it was allowed for me to play “Missy”, because his mother is jewish and white as I am. But “Missy” is also black, and the characters are black on a program presented must be played by a Black, ” he said.
Citing its own privileges “omnipresent”, Kristen Bell has also announced that she was leaving her role of character métis in the animated series of Apple TV +, “Central Park”.
Bell and the creative team behind the show recognize that ” the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get a good representation at the launch of an actress in black or mestizo and give Molly a voice that resonates with all the nuances and experiences of the character. as we have pointed out, ” they wrote in a press release.
On Friday, Alison Brie, who voiced the character of the vietnamese Diane Nguyen in “BoJack Horseman” on Netflix, has also declared that she wished not to have voiced the character.
“Now I understand that people of color should always express your voice. We have lost a great opportunity to represent the community of the american of vietnamese origin with precision and respect, and for that I am truly sorry “, she writes. “I applaud all those who are outside of your voice function-during these last days. I have learned a lot from them. “